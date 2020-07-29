UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:00 am

Sonatype ranks sixth on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The software company cracks the list for the second straight year.

Sonatype ranks sixth on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators
[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

The open-source software development company encourages employees to take one day every other week to work on a passion project—more than half of Sonatype’s products began as “innovation day” experiments. Employees can also take advantage of biannual hack-o-­vations, forming small teams to devote an entire week to developing a new idea. Last year, the company launched Sonatype Labs, an internal think tank and incubator focused primarily on open-source security.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Jay Woodruff is a contributing editor at Fast Company. After helping launch the quarterly DoubleTake, he joined Esquire and later held senior editorial positions at Entertainment Weekly and oversaw digital at Maxim, Blender and Stuff

More

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life