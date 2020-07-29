Sonatype ranks sixth on Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The open-source software development company encourages employees to take one day every other week to work on a passion project—more than half of Sonatype’s products began as “innovation day” experiments. Employees can also take advantage of biannual hack-o-­vations, forming small teams to devote an entire week to developing a new idea. Last year, the company launched Sonatype Labs, an internal think tank and incubator focused primarily on open-source security.