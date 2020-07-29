Boston Scientific is one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

In 2019, the medical device company launched 87 new products, including a revolutionary single-use duodenoscope developed by a 150-person team of internal engineers and clinical experts. According to the FDA, more than 5% of reusable scopes are contaminated with pathogens that can cause fatal infections. “The team was huge,” says executive vice president Dave Pierce, “and the investment significant. We were lucky to have the resources to put against this. You can’t do it on a shoestring.”