Dell ranks near the top of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The company supports diversity among its employees around the world.

[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

Four years after its acquisition of EMC, the computer giant continues to spend more than $4 billion a year on research and development.  Last year, more than 40,000 of the computer giant’s employees participated in 13 employee resource groups across 60 countries, and through a program called Project Immersion, Dell employees can also lead courses at select historically Black colleges and universities. Each year, the company honors outstanding contributors along its supply chain during its Innovation Olympics.

