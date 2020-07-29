Johns Hopkins University APL is one of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

The state-of-the-art research facility is the kind of place where a random conversation between barely acquainted colleagues led them to enter an internal multidisciplinary innovation competition dubbed MOSH PIT (Meet Other Staff Hoping to Propose Innovative Technologies), combining research into navigational planning in brains with autonomous robotic swarms. After winning the competition to earn funding, the researchers scored a grant from the National Science Foundation to help advance the field of swarming technology.