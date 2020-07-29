UPDATES: COVID-19
Google near the top of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

Here’s why Google remains one of the world’s Best Workplaces for Innovators.

[Illustration: Emil Wikström]
By Jay Woodruff1 minute Read

Whether its famous “20% rule” ever actually existed has become a matter of some debate, but there’s no arguing that Google’s Nine Principles of Innovation (including “Aim to be ten times better,” “Ship and iterate,” and “Fail well”) spawned such high-profile products as Google News, Google Alerts, and Google Maps Street View. The relentless focus on innovation that turned Google into the world’s leader in web services is now driving its recent breakthroughs in quantum computing.

