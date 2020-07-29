Google near the top of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators

Whether its famous “20% rule” ever actually existed has become a matter of some debate, but there’s no arguing that Google’s Nine Principles of Innovation (including “Aim to be ten times better,” “Ship and iterate,” and “Fail well”) spawned such high-profile products as Google News, Google Alerts, and Google Maps Street View. The relentless focus on innovation that turned Google into the world’s leader in web services is now driving its recent breakthroughs in quantum computing.
fastco works
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business