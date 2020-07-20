How to give yourself ‘career insurance’ during uncertain times

Since COVID-19 struck, more than 50 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits. Even professionals with “secure” jobs have been forced to question their future: What if my job is threatened by a prolonged downturn? And what can I do to prepare myself now, in the midst of so much tumult?

For more than 20 years, I’ve studied this question—at first, in a very personal sense when I was laid off the day before 9/11, and later, as I studied best practices and researched my book Reinventing You.

In a time of so much uncertainty, many professionals feel a bit unmoored. We can’t control the public health situation or the broader economy. But when it comes to our careers, we don’t have to sit back and wait for things to happen to us. Here are four steps every professional can take now to create their own long-term career insurance that will help protect them—regardless of broader instability:

Develop “bridging capital”

Most professionals, unless they’re making a conscious effort, tend to build homogeneous networks. That’s fine–until it isn’t. In a downturn, what you need is diversity—of industry, age, skills, and background. Now is the time to start consciously seeking out diverse networks, which provide the benefit of exposing you to new ideas and methodologies in boom times, but play an even more critical role during contractions, when they can yield critical market intelligence or even job leads. After all, it doesn’t help you to know 1,000 people at your company, or in your industry, if everyone else has also been laid off.

An executive in the travel industry, for instance, will be much more professionally nimble—and has a better chance of landing a new job quickly—if she’s taken the time to develop contacts who work in countercyclical fields, such as online streaming or shipping logistics. A good starting place to build your network is tapping existing contacts with diverse circles. For instance, you could host a virtual networking dinner with a cohost, with each of you inviting half the guests, so your social networks can cross-pollinate. This is especially useful if your cohost doesn’t work in your company or industry. (For instance, you could tap a college friend, someone from your recreational sports league, or someone you met at the dog park.)

Step into volunteer leadership vacuums

Especially during a crisis, many professionals pull back on volunteer activities, since they’re worried about their paid responsibilities. That’s an opportunity for you, because it’s also a time when many people seek out the solace of a community. Even if your previous involvement has been minimal, you can step up and offer to run a webinar, virtual “mixer,” or skills development workshop for a company Employee Resource Group or a professional association. It’s a chance to help others and build a positive reputation in the process.

Create intellectual property

Many professionals are respected by their peers who work with them directly. But it’s rare—and valuable—to gain the respect of those who have never worked with you directly, on the strength of your ideas. These days, you may not have the opportunity to speak at many in-person conferences. But there are plenty of ways you can share your expertise online through creating written content, such as blogging about industry topics on LinkedIn, or offering to write for your company’s newsletter.