How we selected the Most Creative People in Business for 2020

You won’t see another list like this one. The writers and editors at Fast Company spend a full year tracking individuals across every sector of business—from AI to food to underwater museum design—who are doing things right now that no one has ever attempted before. And not only are they pushing their industries forward in unprecedented ways, but their accomplishments are actually having a measurable impact on the world. Plus we never repeat—no one on the list has ever been profiled in our pages before. The Most Creative People in Business list offers a highly vetted, fully reported view of the powerful ideas and diverse leaders already shaping tomorrow. This year, especially, we are proud to share their stories with you.