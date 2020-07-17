Ruth Bader Ginsburg will stay on the Supreme Court despite liver cancer diagnosis

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is undergoing chemotherapy for liver cancer, but plans to remain on the nation’s highest court.

In a statement released today, the 87-year-old said that doctors found lesions on her liver earlier this year, and after immunotherapy failed, she started biweekly chemo. The treatment, which she began in May, is “yielding positive results.”

Ginsburg says that she is “able to maintain an active daily routine. Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work. I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

She points out that her recent hospitalizations, due to gall stones and an infection, aren’t related to the cancer.

Ginsburg, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, has had colon, lung, and pancreatic cancer.