I talked to 220 employees in 38 days. This is what I learned about vulnerability and trust

It was late March when I realized I had some phone calls to make. Two hundred-twenty of them, to be exact, and not all of them would be easy.

The idea came up right after our entire staff transitioned to working from home. Our CEO, Simon Berg, mentioned it almost as an aside: “Hey, maybe you should set up a Zoom call to check in with everyone, you know, see how they’re adjusting?” I said yes without a second thought. I was sure our people were going through all kinds of emotions and we had an opportunity to check in and offer some support. I decided to schedule a Zoom with each employee by the end of the quarter.

I’d joined Ceros as chief people officer a few months earlier, so this was as much for me as it was for our people. It would give me a chance to get to know every one of them, whether they wanted me to or not.

There was no agenda for the calls. These were not performance reviews, there were no conflicts to resolve, no change in responsibilities to work through. I wasn’t checking to see if they were being productive or managing their workload. I was just seeing how they were doing. It was just, let me be human, let me be empathetic, let me be supportive. And that’s how I approached each of the 220 conversations. To me, this was an opportunity to connect with employees on a level I never could have in the office. And it’s one that I never would have had if it weren’t for this pandemic. Here’s what I learned about communication, trust, and working from home in the age of a global health crisis.

Reassurance is in high demand

Early on, I realized most people were at least a little anxious. I realized that it was wrong to assume that everyone in the company had understood the message we’d tried so hard to communicate during the shift to remote work. We went so far as to pledge to do everything we could to not lay anyone off during the pandemic, but there’s always room for misinterpretation or reading between the lines. I realized that people needed to hear that they still had jobs, especially at the beginning. It was a lot of me reassuring people, telling them that as long as you’re productive and you have Wi-Fi, you still had a job.

After that, the conversations evolved, to include anything and everything that’s gone on at work or in the world—from fears about the coronavirus or frustrations with their roommates to social justice, Black Lives Matter, and what steps the company is taking on inclusivity and diversity among our ranks. It was a rare opportunity to get to know everyone beyond titles and team and direct reports.

Trust exercise

It sounds counterintuitive, but a Zoom call can be more intimate than a meeting in the office. It’s just the two of you, for one, and there are no distractions, except when my dog would start barking uncontrollably. Also, you’re seeing people at a home, so you’re seeing roommates making coffee in the background, or siblings and parents. I saw people in their childhood bedrooms with their walls painted pink. That helped to bring down the barriers and have a real, honest conversation. And they were real, sometimes raw, vulnerable conversations, which showed me how important it is to connect like this and why the process generates trust and connections.