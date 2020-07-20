6 of the best bags to get you through quarantine, all under $150

I recently took a peek inside the closet where I store my handbags, looking lovingly at each like it was an old friend who had accompanied me on adventures in my pre-pandemic life. Stylish purses don’t have much of a point when we’re confined to our homes, and leather work totes don’t serve much of a purpose when we no longer go to the office. Around the world, handbags will continue to gather dust through this strange moment in history.

But that doesn’t mean bags are completely obsolete. Many of us are still looking for bags to carry on walks or to the store, packed with hand sanitizer and extra masks. It’s just that our priorities have shifted. Style is not a major factor anymore. Instead, we’re focused on functionality and safety. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that the coronavirus is spread primarily through person-to-person contact, rather than through surfaces, but in the midst of a pandemic, hygiene is still top-of-mind: We want bags that are washable and don’t come with complicated clasps and zippers that we have to fiddle with to find our stuff, thereby potentially spreading germs. We’ve scoured the market in search of bags to get us through the pandemic. Here our top six picks:

Dolan Antimicrobial Essentials Bag

Los Angeles-brand Dolan has developed a line of “protective essentials” including bandannas, masks, and gloves to get you through this pandemic. One of the items is a carefully designed bag. It can be worn as a crossbody bag or around the waist to keep your hands free. It is made from an antimicrobial fabric finish that prevents microorganisms, including viruses, from replicating. The material can be washed, although the antimicrobial treatment will disintegrate after 25 to 30 washes. There’s also a hood on the strap, so you can attach your hand sanitizer or gloves for easy access.

Baggu Washable Grocery Bag

If you’re looking for reusable grocery bags, Baggu is a good place to start. They’re slightly more expensive than than the bags you might pick up at the checkout line, but they’re well-designed. For one thing, they’re made from a durable plastic that is machine-washable. They’re also designed to be compact, so you can fold them and carry them in your pocket as you walk around the store, rather than needing to place them in your grocery cart. And while many of us aren’t thinking about style right now, Baggu is known for its bright, cheerful patterns, which can add a bit of joy to an otherwise stressful trip to the grocery.

COS Strap Detail Shopper

If you miss your beautifully designed handbags, why not invest in an elevated shopping bag? This one from COS is practical, with an inside zip pocket and easy to clean polyester exterior, but it also has an intricate design with layered straps, a mesh exterior, and a drawstring close. It’s spacious enough to hold your groceries, but once the crisis is over, you could use it as a work or gym bag.

Paravel Fold Up Belt Bag

Belt bags are a good choice for trips out because they keep your hands free on walks or bike rides. This one is lightweight and water-resistant, and it’s perfectly sized to hold your wallet, sanitizer, sunglasses, and an extra mask. It cleverly collapses into a neat little pouch, which is handy because you could carry it in your pocket or stick it in your car’s glove compartment, ready for an unexpected shopping trip.

Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack

If you need a slightly larger bag for excursions, a backpack might be in order. (Parents: I’m looking at you with your raisin boxes and milk bottles.) This neoprene backpack is lightweight, and it can be washed in mild detergent in cold water. The bag has an exterior pocket for easy access to your phone and a sleeve inside for you to carry your laptop around with you, in case you decide to work from a park bench to get out of the house. The entire bag is water-resistant and it is also insulated, so your water bottle stays cold on hot days.