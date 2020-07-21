7 expert tips to live-stream like a pro—and boost customer engagement

As lockdowns and social distancing disrupted business as usual, many companies searching for new revenue streams and opportunities for customer engagement tried their hands at live-streaming for the first time, fueling 45% growth in the sector between March and April.

Luxury fashion brands, fitness studios, and even farmers have begun live-streaming in recent months, and as the pandemic ushers in long-lasting social and economic changes, the technology is set to become an increasingly prominent part of marketing’s new normal.

Grand View Research projects that the global video streaming market will reach $184.27 billion by 2027, which would make it one of the most valuable mediums for brand promotion. Driving the market’s growth is widespread customer interest in streamed content. Eight in 10 consumers prefer live video to a blog or social media posts—and when video content is highly compelling, the payoff is something to write home about. When a customer enjoys a video ad, purchase intent soars 97%.

Central to its appeal is the human element. Live video marketing enables brands to tell their stories and showcase their products or services in an authentic manner, with the influencer or brand ambassador behind the camera able to directly interact with audiences via live comments and Q&A. This fosters stronger connections between brands and consumers, allowing viewers to feel like VIPs. At the same time, live-streaming on social channels can attract thousands of viewers (including post-broadcast), significantly expanding brands’ potential customer bases.

And the true beauty of it all is that businesses from a multitude of backgrounds and live-streaming experience levels can now create content that drives real results and elevates their brands. Here are 7 ways newbies and veterans alike can up their live-streaming game:

Research, research, research

To effectively engage an audience, it’s essential to understand who comprises that audience and what kind of content will inspire them.

Gather data on your audience’s spending habits, lifestyle, and brand affinities, and you’ll be better positioned to connect with them in a genuine way. It’s also critical to stay on top of current events, particularly amid today’s frenzied news cycle, to avoid the risk of becoming irrelevant or appearing insensitive.