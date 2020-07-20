This boutique Brooklyn hotel is turning its rooms into offices for $200 a day

A global pandemic doesn’t create ideal conditions for the hotel industry. With leisure travel way down and the need for overnight stays limited, businesses such as the Wythe Hotel , a 70-room boutique hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, found little use for their services.

Little paying use, anyway. During the height of the pandemic’s pressure on New York City hospitals, the hotel had donated its rooms to local doctors and nurses who were quarantining after shifts in highly contagious environments. But once that pressure decreased, the hotel was once again without much demand.

Owner Peter Lawrence and his team began to think about how they could serve the New York market. Even though locals didn’t need hotel rooms, perhaps they’d be interested in using one as a private office.

Lawrence isn’t the only one thinking about how such empty spaces might meet the needs of this moment. Hotels across the U.S. have started converting otherwise empty hotel rooms into office spaces. And, in an hourly take on the Airbnb model, a startup called Globe lets people book time in a nearby empty home that can serve as a temporary office space or refuge from roommates or family.

Whether people want a private space to get some work done or just to get away from their loved ones, the dropoff in overnight guests at hotels may mean a turn to alternative daytime use.

To make the transition at the Wythe Hotel, Lawrence and his team contacted Industrious, a short-term office space provider with locations in more than 50 cities around the U.S. Though Industrious specializes in offering space in mostly traditional office environments, the hotel turned out to be the kind of alternative setting Industrious CEO Jamie Hodari had been looking for.

“There’s a lot of demand right now in mixed-use neighborhoods that skew residential, where lots of people live and it would be an absolute dream to get to walk to work a few days a week instead of getting on the subway and commuting,” Hodari says.