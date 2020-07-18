The workforce is fractured. This is how leaders need to bring people together

For most businesses, the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic were a sprint. Digital transformation that would have taken years was completed in days, as vast swathes of the workforce began to work from home. Retailers and hospitality outlets switched to delivery-only models. In the U.K., HR professionals and business owners grappled with the complexities of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, enabling them to furlough staff rather than let them go, with the government paying 80% of the wage bill. In the U.S., Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to enable small businesses to keep workers on the payroll were challenging to navigate , if they were able to get the funds at all.

Several months later, it has become painfully, exhaustingly clear that what we thought was a sprint is, in fact, a marathon. The additional adrenaline rush of new ways of working is wearing off. We are fatigued. We are fed up. And it is starting to show.

In my role as senior stakeholder lead at the CIPD, the U.K.-headquartered professional body for HR and people development, I speak with HR leaders in major organizations on a regular basis. This has only increased during the pandemic as people directors look for external support and peer connection.

Something that has raised its head in recent weeks through these conversations is what I think of as a “fracturing” of the workforce. Many organizations are considering how and when they can bring people back together physically. But the more challenging issue—one that can’t be solved with one-way walking systems and Perspex screens—is bringing people back together psychologically. Organizations of all sizes and across all sectors and regions have such a disparity of employee experiences of the pandemic that creating a sense of “oneness” is a formidable task.

“That sense of ‘we’re all in this together’ has long gone,” one chief people officer reflected recently. Another, rather gloomily, added: “The kindness has left the room.” It’s being replaced with resentment (Why am I putting myself in danger every day while my colleagues sit at home on full pay?) and anxiety (Am I going to lose my job?).

Schisms are appearing. Of course, some existed already between frontline and support or managerial staff and between low-paid and high-paid workers—but this crisis made things more visible and more profound. It has become a matter of life and death. Low-income workers (often in frontline jobs) and those in precarious work are far more likely to die from the coronavirus. We are all in this together—but some more so than others. If you’re a white-collar worker, you can work from home. If you’re a blue-collar worker, you can’t.

But beyond even that dichotomy, the average workforce will contain a vast spectrum of pandemic experiences. One organization might easily have: