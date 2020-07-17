Lyft providing vehicle partition shields to separate drivers from passengers

Lyft is on the cusp of providing vehicle partition shields to 60,000 of its most active drivers in a move to lessen the chance of COVID-19 infection during a ride, reports CNBC. The partitions are described as “semi-rigid” polycarbonate material and are designed to segregate the front seats of a vehicle from the back seats.

The company itself designed the partition shields months ago and have been piloting them with select drivers in the meantime to get feedback. Though Lyft is providing the vehicle partition shields, drivers will still have to pay for them at $50 a pop. However, Lyft says it is not making a profit on the partition shields and is selling them to drivers at the cost of production.

As CNBC points out, a number of manufactures make vehicle partition shields, which are sold online at up to $100 each, so Lyft’s endeavor will at least save drivers some cash. Back in April, the CDC advised drivers to install partition shields in their cars to lessen the chance of COVID-19 infection.

Announcing the vehicle partition shields, a Lyft spokesperson said, “It was critical to us that the design met the needs of rideshare drivers specifically, accommodated a wide range of vehicle models, could be self-installed and easily removed, and could be produced at a price point far lower than what is currently available in the market.”