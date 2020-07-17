Twitter automatically flags more than half of all tweets that violate its rules

More than 51% of tweets that violate Twitter’s Terms of Service are now automatically flagged by machine learning systems, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Thursday.

The tweets are then handed to human workers for review, in a process that Dorsey said should ease the burden on people who receive harassing messages on the platform, since they won’t have to manually report as many offensive messages.

“We have made some pretty important strides,” Dorsey said Thursday in a video interview with Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta at Procter & Gamble’s Signal conference. “Just two years ago, the only way we would understand if an account was being harassing or abusive was if someone reported it, which is fundamentally not fair because it’s putting all the burden on the victim.”

The company’s goal is to automatically flag 90% of forbidden tweets so that users don’t have to do their own work of weeding out offensive content to feel safe on the platform, he said in a wide-ranging interview that also addressed this week’s high-profile hack of the service.

“For any tweet that we get reports around or that we see, there’s a team working to figure out if it did in fact violate our terms of service and what to do about it,” Dorsey said.

For years, many Twitter users, especially women and people of color, have complained of harassing messages on the platform, ranging from death threats and sexual harassment to doxxing. Dorsey himself is frequently tagged in tweets complaining about perceived flaws in enforcement on the platform, including calls to “do something about the Nazis” using the service.

Twitter’s move toward algorithmic flagging is part of a push to address hate, harassment, and abuse, which Dorsey said “is our key priority as a service and as a company.” Twitter recently rolled out a feature letting users limit who can reply to particular tweets, with options to allow replies only from people mentioned in the tweet or only people followed by the account posting it. That’s part of a shift to give users more control over the platform rather than forcing them to rely on Twitter to enforce policies, Dorsey said. Similarly, last year, the company unveiled a feature to let users hide replies to their own tweets so that they don’t show up in the thread linked to the original tweet.