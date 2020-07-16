Here’s why you keep seeing those trick cakes

Despite the gradual reopening of parks, restaurants, and stores across America—like the first buds of green in spring after a long winter—many of us are still hesitant to step outside, which means many of us are still inside somewhere, tearing through Netflix shows with ardent fervor.

Which means you might’ve seen that new show, Crazy Delicious, in which the hostess takes a bite of a golden apple—but surprise, the apple is actually a three-layer chocolate cake.

It’s a very of-the-moment moment. Internet culture, meet cabin fever, meet cake. Take a stroll on Twitter and you might see some variety of non-food item that turns out to be a cake in disguise. The so-called hyper-realistic cake comes in the form of a chicken thigh, a carton of eggs, a telephone, a ball of yarn, etc.

These Are All Cakes pic.twitter.com/ejArkJHaid — Tasty (@tasty) July 8, 2020

This cake-slicing meme was born on July 8, when Buzzfeed Tasty shared a video of Turkish bakery Red Rose Cake‘s creations—a series of cakes masquerading as household objects. Since then, other bakeries and Twitter home cooks have been sharing their own hyper-realistic cakes, and Twitter users have been questioning whether everything in the world might actually be cake. It’s taken off, to the point where NASCAR, Pokemon, and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah have all jested about it on social media.