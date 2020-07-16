9-8-8 will be the new U.S. national suicide hotline

The easy-to-dial number—9-8-8, similar enough to the national emergency phone number, 9-1-1, to remember—will be in place by July 16, 2022. The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on it today.

Phone service providers will route all 9-8-8 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of an estimated 170 crisis centers. Until then, the lifeline number, 800-273-TALK, will be used.

That service has been around since 2005. It has services for deaf and hard-of-hearing people and Spanish speakers, plus tele-interpreters for more than 150 other languages. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to connect people to counselors and resources.

Psychology experts continue to debate what impact the COVID-19 pandemic and high national unemployment rate will have on suicide rates.

“Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. Suicide claimed the lives of more than 48,000 Americans in 2018, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes,” the FCC said in a written statement.

9-1-1 was launched in 1968.