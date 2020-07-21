How to stop second-guessing your biggest decisions

We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make the “right” decision. People agonize over whether to take a particular job, because they are concerned they may not love the work. They spend a lot of time reluctant to start new projects, because they are unsure of the outcome. People are also worried that they will take the blame if things go wrong.

When you reach a decision, you want to be able to move forward confidently and to project that to others. Here are three things you need to do to ensure you can feel good about that choice.

Make sure it “thinks” and “feels” right

A great way to develop confidence in the choice you are making is to pay attention both to how the choice feels as well as the reasons for making it. Many theories in psychology propose that there is a fast intuitive system that provides a gut reaction to situations based on the familiarity of the situation to ones you have encountered in the past. There is also a slower more deliberative system that can be used to reason through problems.

When making a decision, you will get information about the options from both systems. Some options may “feel” great. Others may have great supporting reasons (they “think” great). The best decisions are ones that both “feel” and “think” right.

When you have a conflict between these systems, spend time exploring why your gut reaction differs from the reasons. Talk with others and help yourself to resolve the conflict. When you understand the basis for your decision, it is easier to feel confident in the option you select.

Be prepared to adapt

It is also important to remember that the decision is the start of a process, not the end of one. Most complex decisions lead to courses of action that will then unfold over a long period of time. As a result, the conditions you expected to hold when planning for the choice may not be the ones you encounter as you move forward.

In the end, success is not really about great decision-making, it is about resilience”

Even before you announce a decision, prepare for things that might go wrong. Envision as many obstacles as you can, and think about what you will do when you encounter them. When you communicate to others about the decision, be frank about the potential problems and talk about some of the plans you have to handle them.