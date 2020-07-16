Billionaires, she’s coming for you: Abigail Disney intensifies push for wealth tax on the 1%

That is, the “individual people who are sitting on mountains of money,” said Disney. “There were 20 billionaires in 1980, now there are over 600, or something crazy like that. If money has been concentrated too heavily in a too small population, it needs to be driven across the economy.”

And in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—which has spotlighted the economic inequality between the one percenters, who continue to collect millions while working out of mansions and beachfront second homes, and the minimum-wage workers who braved virus-infested streets and subways to get to grocery store jobs and delivery gigs—calls to “tax the rich” are being amplified.

Of the millionaires and billionaires in her circle, Disney told CNBC, “We’re contributing so much less to the economy than we really ought to be to the well-being of our fellow Americans. It’s time for us to cough up a little bit more.”

As for what a fair rate would be, Disney put the number at 50%. “For wealthy Americans, their effective tax rate has gone from around 50% in the last 40 years to around 23%, which is roughly what the middle class pays,” said Disney. “I would be happy to go back to the 50%. If that’s not politically feasible, let’s talk about 40%. We need to recognize that there are people in this country who are so wealthy, that a 40% tax rate would do nothing to erode the quality of their life.”

The heiress, whose grandfather was a cofounder of the Walt Disney Company, recently signed an open letter asking the government to raises taxes on “millionaires like us.”