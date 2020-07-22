I’m an emergency doctor. Here are the 5 most harmful myths about COVID-19 testing

As the coronavirus crisis rages across the U.S., reaching new record daily highs some four months into the pandemic, the country is still struggling to create a coordinated, nationwide testing system. With cases skyrocketing in dozens of states, the need for adequate testing has never been more dire. Meanwhile, spurred by fear and confusion, misinformation about COVID-19 testing continues to spread in step with the virus.

As an emergency room physician and medical director providing COVID-19 care since the start of the pandemic, I encounter this daily from concerned patients. Here are five of the most damaging myths about testing in the United States.

Myth 1: COVID-19 test results aren’t accurate

This coronavirus is new and we are still in the early days of understanding how the disease is diagnosed and transmitted. It’s true that fumbles by both the FDA and CDC at the start of the pandemic made early tests invalid. Offers to sell unauthorized tests from around the world inundated our spam folders and further put into question testing accuracy as the FDA warned us not purchase these tests. However, much has changed since those early days.

Although no medical test is 100% accurate, the coronavirus swab test comes close for those who test positive. The FDA has authorized multiple swab and saliva collection tests that are highly specific, and reliably confirm if you’re actively infected with COVID-19. If you test positive, you have been correctly identified as having the disease. However, the same can’t be said for testing negative. In that case, there is a 2% to 29% chance that you’re actually infected. Why? The dearth of clinical real-world studies means that we don’t know the exact likelihood of false negative tests; the range will narrow as more data becomes available. But we know you may test negative if you’re tested too soon after exposure to the virus, if the sample is not collected properly, or if the test isn’t sensitive enough to identify traces of the virus in your sample. To ensure as accurate a result as possible, it’s important to only get an FDA-authorized test.

In contrast, when it comes to blood antibody testing, only a negative test result is useful. These tests can very reliably (with nearly 100% accuracy, excluding human error) determine that you’ve never been exposed to or mounted an immune response to coronavirus. However, a positive result isn’t conclusive. No test can definitively confirm that you have been exposed to coronavirus. Many find this information meaningless, since a negative test means you remain susceptible to infection, and a positive test isn’t reliable enough to provide peace of mind that you’re unlikely to be reinfected. Here’s a guide to interpreting your results.

Myth 2: The U.S. leads the world in testing

The White House has repeatedly claimed that the U.S. leads the world in testing—an assertion that isn’t true in any meaningful way. The U.S. has one of the lowest testing rates among developed countries and ranks only in the middle of the pack worldwide. As of July 19, 2020, the U.S. performed about 12 tests per confirmed positive patient, as compared to New Zealand (369), Australia (304), Taiwan (175), South Korea (105), Italy (26), Canada (32), the United Kingdom (27), South Africa (7), Iran (8), and Mexico (2).

Moreover, our high case fatality rate—4.5% of patients who test positive, compared to 2.16% in South Korea, and 1.26% in Australia—also demonstrates how the U.S. isn’t testing enough of its population. Because the case fatality rate should be similar across countries, that means that the U.S. isn’t accurately capturing the number of infected people. Our testing shortfall endures, despite the widely accepted understanding that we are grossly undercounting COVID-19 deaths by 28%.