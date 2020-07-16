When a hack briefly disabled blue check Twitter users, unverifieds threw a boisterous meme party

Unverified Twitter accounts had a glorious moment early Wednesday evening when verified accounts couldn’t tweet for a spell. It started when Twitter blocked access to blue check accounts shortly after a hack affected several high-profile users, including politicians and celebrities, in what may have been a Bitcoin scam and data breach. The hackers posted messages from accounts belonging to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, and more, making claims about a BTC wallet.
What transpired next made unverified accounts gloriously happy because they had free rein to tweet without the clutter of verified opinions.
So far, there has been a public awakening this year—unlike anything most of us have seen in our lifetimes—where people are paying more attention to the inequities that exist in the world. In the case of Twitter, something we’ve known all along was finally realized: It’s a very divided place.
Sure, there are subsets of Twitter based on cultures, hobbies, and interests, but the real tale of two Twitters lies in the story of blue check vs. unverified, and that became clear last night. Unverified Twitter went into a frenzy with jokes about blue checks not being able to tweet while the folks at Twitter were getting a handle on the hacking situation.
They made it clear that Twitter was a glorious place without the verifieds. And of course, they expressed how amazing it felt to tweet freely, without algorithms and blue check opinions stifling their voices.
It was marvelous, albeit fleeting, for the unverifieds to pretend for a moment that they don’t secretly enjoy arguing with blue checks.
Take a look at how everything played out below.
It started with the realization that something was different
Twitter without the blue checks, it’s finally happening pic.twitter.com/tZJQl13VNx
— tyson brody (@tysonbrody) July 15, 2020
Blessed are the unverified tweets, for they shall inherit the Twitterverse pic.twitter.com/MfOqALhMB6
— DJ-KIMchi ???? ???????????? (@djjkim) July 16, 2020
Blue checks rn since they can't give their opinions pic.twitter.com/1z5le5B8ay
— Lauren ????????✨ (@laurenhtexas) July 15, 2020
Blue checks can't tweet… pic.twitter.com/tKNMBi30ZK
— Franklin Harris (@FranklinH3000) July 15, 2020
me during the 20 minutes of blue checks being banned on here pic.twitter.com/TlUmcKA5PE
— josh lewis (@thejoshl) July 15, 2020
Blue Checks trying to communicate through retweets pic.twitter.com/QT82nXydjf
— Sal Gentile (@salgentile) July 15, 2020
twitter now that verified accounts are muted pic.twitter.com/mS2oYoos2Q
— Jack Saint (@LackingSaint) July 15, 2020
Then the fun really heated up
Unverified Twitter pic.twitter.com/xzNQgvhMpK
— Mike Vogts (@mvogts) July 15, 2020
alright unverified Twitter. Our time has come. Our tweets will not be lost anymore. Time to tweet our hearts out. #bluecheck pic.twitter.com/yNK2Xp0mn3
— Southern_Raised_SportsGuy (@SSportsguy) July 15, 2020
unverified twitter seeing verified twitter racing back to get tweets off pic.twitter.com/6HJdiFwXPo
— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 16, 2020
Unverified Twitter getting these tweets off. pic.twitter.com/cxox6eMohG
— Oscar Sandoval (@SCRSNDVL) July 15, 2020
Every unverified account when Twitter locks down blue checks pic.twitter.com/loyfJT95Ni
— Caleb (@JackCalebTweets) July 15, 2020
But all good things must come to an end
Verified Twitter: Yo we back
Unverified Twitter: pic.twitter.com/1tm1f3sHmv
— Jose (@JZepeda_13) July 16, 2020
WE BACKpic.twitter.com/3fpgfjYKjn
— SNY (@SNYtv) July 16, 2020
Can we go back to the time when the unverified ruled @Twitter. No Trump tweets, what a (too brief) time to be alive. #UnverifiedRevolution pic.twitter.com/z5Hti5fT1J
— Lance Erik (@legallylance) July 16, 2020