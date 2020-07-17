Modernist architecture has a dirty secret: Many of the buildings were too innovative

Some of the most unique pieces of modernist architecture from the 20th century are also the most endangered. Bold, and often comparatively weird, the modernist architecture of the mid- to late-1900s is now falling apart. With new and experimental forms that resist traditional conservation efforts, the buildings are victims of their innovation.

But they’re not lost causes just yet. Funding from the Getty Institute has just been awarded to help develop conservation plans for some of the world’s most extraordinary examples of modernist design.

From a flying saucer-shaped concrete memorial in Bulgaria to sphere-topped towers in Kuwait City to a university building with walls of glass in Amsterdam, 13 modernist buildings have just been selected to receive significant conservation grants through the foundation’s Keeping It Modern program.

The buildings were designed through experimental engineering techniques and constructed with unconventional materials that, the Getty notes, “were often untested and have not always performed well over time.” The novel forms and structures require a different type of conservation. Seemingly hard to overlook, these buildings have suffered from neglect or outright abandonment. The Getty’s conservation effort is aimed at slowing the decay and saving these buildings from demolition.

Launched in 2014, the Keeping It Modern program has given grants to conservation efforts for 77 buildings in 40 different countries. This year is the program’s last, and a total of $2.2 million in grants will be distributed to the 13 buildings that made the cut in 2020.

This year’s selections include a stadium in Ahmedabad designed by Indian architect Charles Correa, the Bauhaus-inspired Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife-Ife, Nigeria, and a series of pyramid-like buildings at a fairground in Dakar, Senegal, that were meant to rebel from traditional forms of Western architecture.

Probably the most outlandish is the mountaintop Buzludzha Monument, a flying saucer of concrete that commemorates the founding of the Bulgarian Communist Party. Built in 1981 but left to rot, the structure is in danger of collapse, as is the intricate mosaic that curves around the building’s interior. The grant will fund protection of the mosaic and planning to adapt the building, now a phototourism hotspot, into a new public use.