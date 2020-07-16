How to watch the ’30 Rock’ reunion special live on NBC and elsewhere without cable

NBCUniversal’s 2020 check-in with the cast of 30 Rock has a very 2020 problem. The reunion special, which features characters from the popular comedy as they cope with the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, will be a little trickier to watch than the NBC comedy was in its heyday.

Thanks to the magic of media in-fighting—and our ever-splintering universe of streaming services—many over-the-air NBC stations will not air the 30 Rock special live when it debuts tonight, according to the Hollywood Reporter and other media reports. This is reportedly because the hour-long, commercial-free special will promote NBCU’s new Peacock streaming service, and owners of NBC affiliates are not especially eager to promote a product that competes with them. As a result, viewers in about 40% of markets may not be able to view the 30 Rock reunion over the air, according to Vulture. (Remember when we used to say check your local listings?)

There is some good news, though: The special will be available tomorrow on many more NBCUniversal properties, including Peacock, which has a free version that is supported with ads. This is all way more confusing than it should be, but we’ll do our best to round up ways to watch the 30 Rock reunion special below:

Thursday, July 16, 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

The special will air tonight on some NBC over-the-air stations. Reportedly, most stations are opting out, so check with your local affiliate. If you don’t have an over-the-air antenna or cable TV, you can access NBC stations from the following streaming services:

Friday, July 17, 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. CT

The special will be rebroadcast on a number of NBCUniversal-owned channels, including Bravo, Oxygen, CNBC, and USA Network. If you have a pay-TV provider, you can sign in and stream their content live on their websites. Most of these channels are also available on most of the paid streaming services listed above. Finally, as noted above, the special will stream on Peacock. If you’re interested in trying out yet another streaming service, check it out here.