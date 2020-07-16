TikTok has a misinformation problem—and is turning to popular creators for help

TikTok videos are quick bursts of comedy, home-made ingenuity, dancing, weirdness, and personality that make user-created content look like a really good idea again. But the medium’s best traits may also help spread falsehoods and propaganda.

You don’t have to look far to find various forms of misinformation on TikTok, from anti-vaxxers to people selling the flatly false claim that 5G networks cause coronavirus. You can also find plenty of pro-Trump accounts featuring the president spouting half-truths.

Now, TikTok is debuting a new set of videos on the platform that aim to educate its users on how to recognize misinformation posted by other users, then refrain from sharing it. The campaign, called “Be Informed,” features a number of TikTok’s most popular video makers, who address topics such as how to scrutinize the credibility of the sources of TikTok videos and how to distinguish fact from opinion.

TikTok is right to be nervous about the threat of misinformation on its platform. With the coronavirus surging, the economy struggling, and a major election looming, the short-form video platform can’t afford any big scandals. It’s already facing the real possibility of a U.S. ban, as both legitimate security concerns and more abstract worries over TikTok’s China connections have grown (its parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese).

TikTok tapped the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) for help with the content of the videos, which look like funny infomercials. TikTok says it’s also working with online safety organizations, such as the Family Online Safety Institute and ConnectSafely.

“The series is meant to provide advice on how to evaluate content and use those skills to protect against incorrect or misleading information,” says TikTok’s director of creator community, Kudzi Chikumbu. “So that at the end of the day they will really think about what they consume and what they create.”

TikTok has become a breakout hit by offering a fresh video format and simple but effective creation tools that none of the large U.S. tech companies was able to anticipate. Naturally, when the crowds of users come, so do the propagandists, conspiracy hawkers, and foil hat wearers.