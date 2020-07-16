These two factors help build racial justice and belonging in the workplace

The unconscionable fatal attacks on Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and George Floyd coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic have illuminated the long-standing racial divide in the U.S. and continued inequalities across healthcare and economic opportunity in this country. Through impassioned protest, we’ve seen the world viscerally respond to centuries of systemic oppression and racism. We’re now at a unique juncture in history to reflect, unlearn, and educate ourselves on the structures of racial oppression and evaluate how to pursue a more equitable future for all.

Change doesn’t happen in moments of strength, it happens in moments of vulnerability, and businesses can and must play a leading role in addressing racial equity and driving meaningful progress. Over the past few weeks, companies large and small have publicly spoken out to condemn racism and systemic oppression. We all agree that this is not an issue that will be resolved with just one note or in a series of conversations.

We must be accountable for the growth and progress we have committed to, setting measurable goals and benchmarks. We must also think about how we’re developing over the long-term and what practices we’re putting into place that are sustainable. Leadership must look at all levels of an organization in order to be accountable for growth, from the boardroom to middle management to new hires.

I am a leader of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at LinkedIn, but the onus of this work is not just on me. It’s on leaders across organizations and on all of us to foster a culture of belonging. This is a time for critical conversations about the real work we have to do, the journey ahead, and how we’re measuring our progress along the way.

Acknowledgment and allyship

Before enacting change, we must acknowledge the inequities that have lasted for ages within our societal and corporate structures. We also need to take a close look inward at biases that may be present in the practices and culture within our own corporate structures and organizations. It will likely be uncomfortable, but it’s a crucial first step. Leaders must be role models who operate with intention and conviction to continuously practice and learn the art, science, and skills of inclusive leadership.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen progress with companies like Nike and Adobe after they provided a day off for employees to commemorate Juneteenth, and take time to reflect, learn and support each other. We’ve also seen a variety of organizations host webinars–including LinkedIn’s recent TransformHER conference—for Black employees and active allies to come together to inspire positive action and recognize that they are not alone in the struggle for justice and equity.

Measurement is an essential component of this accountability and requires both qualitative and quantitative analysis of goals and annual benchmarks. These measurements must take place both from the department level and across the company as a whole to see where change has been made, and where there is room for improvement.