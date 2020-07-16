How this travel startup became profitable during the pandemic

When COVID-19 sent the world into lockdown in March, AI travel agent Snaptravel saw its business drop by 80% overnight.

According to the company, the Toronto-based series A startup had been growing 300% year over year with $1 billion in sales projected by 2021. Snaptravel books hotels over messaging services WhatsApp, Messenger, and SMS, and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. It had raised $22.4 million since its founding in 2016 with funding from an impressive lineup of investors including Inovia Capital, Australian telecom giant Telstra, Expedia’s vice chair and CEO Peter Kern, and NBA All-Star Steph Curry.

Business had been booming at the start of 2020, but when bookings spiked in February, Snaptravel’s founders, Hussein Fazal and Henry Shi, knew something was wrong. The increase in demand was being driven by steep discounting as hotels tried to mitigate rising pandemic concerns.

Weeks later, when coronavirus cases began to soar and quarantines went into effect, the travel industry fell off a cliff. Hotels were shuttering around the world and major chains like Hilton were issuing warnings of occupancy rates falling to 10% globally. AllTheRooms Analytics reported Airbnb rates as low as 3% in parts of the U.S. Snaptravel found themselves drowning in a flood of refund requests for non-cancellable reservations. Watching their runway quickly erode, Fazal and Shi knew they needed to act fast.

Amid the travel industry’s collapse, Snaptravel’s founders were able to turn around the company and reach profitability within just 60 days. For other companies that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Snaptravel’s astonishing recovery holds lessons on how to move quickly and reinvent yourself in a time of crisis.

2020 is canceled, now what?

By the end of March, the global economy was at a standstill and massive layoffs were sweeping the travel sector. Norwegian Airlines and SAS laid off 90% of staff. Marriott International furloughed tens of thousands of employees.

Inovia partner Patrick Pichette became concerned for the firm’s portfolio companies. The soon-to-be Twitter chairman had extensive experience navigating crises as Google’s CFO during the 2008 global economic meltdown. He knew that in order to survive, the VC’s startups would need to take swift decisive action.