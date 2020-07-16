This is how to volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial

Would you like to be first in line for COVID-19 antibodies? And get compensated? And help save humanity? Read on.

A handful of pharmaceutical companies are heading toward 30,000-person Phase III vaccine trials, and they need over 100,000 volunteers. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the National Institutes of Health have created a volunteer registry called the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) so that researchers don’t waste precious days tracking down participants. The network will partner with over 100 clinical trial sites.

To join, sign up here. You fill out seven brief pages of questions about your demographics, employment, health, and—this being a project to save us from coronavirus hell—detailed information about your social distancing and contacts at home and work.

If you’re signing up only in hopes of gaining immunity, think twice: A not-yet-peer-reviewed study from the U.K. indicates that COVID-19 antibodies might only be protective for 2-3 months. Also, the vaccine trials will be “randomized, blinded and placebo-controlled,” which means that you may well receive a placebo. And heads up that half the participants in early trials of one of the vaccines to be tested, by Moderna, experienced fatigue, headache, chills, and muscle pains, the sorts of flu-like symptoms that are not uncommon with the flu shot. In short: This is public service at its finest, folks.

Before you sign up, check out this update on the latest COVID-19 vaccine happenings.