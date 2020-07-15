As Trump sidelines CDC, public health officials slam ‘politicization’ of coronavirus

Per the White House, hospital data on COVID-19 patients will now be sent straight to the Trump administration, skipping its typical first stop at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new order was revealed in a July 10 document from the Department of Health and Human Services, which will directly receive hospitals’ daily reports on numbers of patients, beds, and ventilators, and other coronavirus tracking data. According to the department, “As of July 15, 2020, hospitals should no longer report the Covid-19 information in this document to the National Healthcare Safety Network site [CDC database].” Instead the information will be stored in the HHS database—which unlike the CDC database, is not freely accessible to the public.

HHS spokesman Michael Caputo argued to the New York Times that the new rules would speed up and streamline data gathering, citing a lag of “at least a week” in the CDC’s reporting system. But many public health officials are criticizing the move, citing concerns that the transparency of critical coronavirus data could be at risk.

“Historically, CDC has been the place where public health data has been sent, and this raises questions about not just access for researchers but access for reporters, access for the public to try to better understand what is happening with the outbreak,” Jen Kates, a global health director at the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Times. Many public health analysts, modelers, and policymakers currently rely on CDC data to make projections and crucial healthcare decisions.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a former Surgeon General candidate for Barack Obama, has said the changes would “lead to more opaqueness.” On a CNN show this morning, he asked, “What logic does this have, other than to take away the data from the epidemiologists that are the best in the world at looking at this data, making sense of it, translating it for people, versus giving it to HHS?”

While Caputo has said the CDC “will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response” and will continue to make data publicly accessible, there appears to be no system in place for that to happen as of yet. And in the HHS document outlining the changes, the directive to bypass CDC reporting is hard to miss with its underscored font.

The move also comes amid long-running accusations that the president could be undermining efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak by politicizing the global pandemic. Yesterday four former CDC directors published an op-ed in the Washington Post lambasting the Trump administration for casting doubt on CDC guidelines. And reports over the past months have suggested fraught relations between the administration and public health officials, hinting at high-profile power struggles with the CDC and the National Institutes of Health’s Anthony Fauci.