Watch as this man turns a Krispy Kreme box into a DIY PPE face shield

As COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the U.S., the need for personal protection equipment has reached dire levels.

Despite the Trump administration’s denial of COVID-19’s continued deadly spread, recently obtained documents paint a bleak picture of national PPE shortages for healthcare professionals in hospitals, nursing homes, and doctor’s offices.

As the U.S. contends with surging COVID-19 cases across several states, there will undoubtedly be a push for PPE donations. If you have equipment to spare for frontline workers (or if you are a frontline worker who’s reached the level of desperation and exasperation we’ve seen throughout this crisis), Magician Andy Clockwise has a quick DIY for a serviceable face mask made with just a Krispy Kreme box and some tape.