Ivanka Trump’s bizarre Goya tweet inspires a hearty serving of memes

It’s a distant memory, but at one point, long ago, Ivanka was poised to be the Good Trump.

She had ridden a wave of girlboss-style feminism to a position of prominence and was tipped to be a countervailing force for reason and sanity in her father’s chaotic administration.

That idea was rather short-lived.

From pursuits to actively profit from her position in the White House to the vast and sundry list of the president’s behaviors she’s tacitly cosigned by not speaking out against them (basically, all of them), Ivanka is every bit the Trump. She’s proven as much, yet again, by using her perch to promote a brand that recently praised the White House.

Last week, Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump during one of those now somehow normal White House events in which CEOs praise the president at the White House. Instantly, the hashtag #boycottGoya started trending on Twitter, triggering an opposing surge of tweets encouraging patriotic Trump supporters to Buy Goya.

It should be noted that at no point during the entirety of the Goya saga was America not engulfed by both a deadly pandemic and a racism crisis.

In any case, nearly a week into the bean-based fiasco, Ivanka Trump, who has definitely shopped for and prepared beans for her family before, tweeted some support for Goya.