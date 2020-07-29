She built the ‘Sephora of clean beauty.’ These are her favorite products

Annie Jackson has worked in beauty for nearly 30 years. But she didn’t start thinking about what was in the products she used so religiously until the 2010s. “The consumer perception is that someone has vetted this product that’s made it all the way to the shelf for safety,” Jackson, cofounder and COO of Credo Beauty , a retail industry leader in clean beauty products. “And I was just like everybody else—I didn’t think about ingredients for most of my career. The day I figured out why there were European formulas and American formulas of products I was working with, I hauled my garbage bag into my bathroom and threw out everything.”

The FDA doesn’t do very much to oversee the products we put on our bodies daily. While laws in the European Union ban 1,328 chemicals from cosmetics that are known or suspected to cause cancer, genetic mutation, reproductive harm, and/or birth defects, the U.S. FDA has only banned or restricted 30 chemicals from being used in cosmetic formulas. And up to 60% of what we put on our skin gets absorbed.

Jackson founded Credo Beauty after a career in cosmetics—she started her career at Estée Lauder before joining the founding team of Sephora, back when it was a “startup.” In 2014, she was approached by her colleague and friend of 20 years, Shashi Batra, while he was president of Victoria’s Secret Beauty to start a new concept: a Sephora of clean beauty. “This idea of his started to percolate when he was in a place that was the absolute polar opposite of starting a clean beauty retailer,” Jackson says.

Credo’s first brick-and-mortar store opened in 2015 in Jackson’s hometown of San Francisco. It’s now the world’s largest clean beauty retailer, boasting partnerships with more than 130 brands that have changed the standard of what goes into products, onto your skin, and down the drain. Credo prides itself on its ability to operationalize the brand’s mission of providing clean beauty products that are safe for people and the environment. “We need clean to be a North Star and a pillar—not creating marketing bullshit,” Jackson says.

To have a clean formula with virgin plastic packaging is not okay. It’s no longer okay to sit back and watch things happen around you.” Annie Jackson, COO and founder of Credo Beauty

When Batra and Jackson founded Credo and first started finding brands to carry and partner with, Jackson made what she called “the dirty list” of toxic ingredients banned in the EU and known to cause environmental and human harm. If any brand formulated any product that contained anything on “the dirty list,” they were out. Today, The Dirty List bans more than 2,700 ingredients. In 2018, Credo rolled out the Credo Clean Standard and Sustainable Packaging Guidelines, which holds all brands that Credo partners with to a 27-page contract, guaranteeing that none of the 2,700 ingredients are being used, that all packaging has zero landfill waste, and that labor practices are fair and ethical.

“We have to make sure we know who is walking the walk as we choose brand partners,” Jackson explains. “This isn’t a recommendation, this is a standard for partnering with Credo. To have a clean formula with virgin plastic packaging is not okay. It’s no longer okay to sit back and watch things happen around you.”

2020 couldn’t have been a better time to make those strides. It’s a very surreal year, but now more than ever, there is an awareness of chemicals and their impact on human health and the environment. People are spending more time at home, and have the time and resources to learn more. And according to Credo’s Q1 and Q2 growth in 2020, it’s apparent that people are also willing to invest in their health.