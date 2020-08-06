It’s time to find a work-life bag that matches your new work life: one that’s casual, cleanable, and ready for anything

You should swap out your leather tote bag for a nylon one. Why? Let us count the ways:

To make a leather bag, you need cattle. And cattle are super bad for the environment. Shockingly, if used properly (and for several years), a nylon bag is considered to be much more environmentally friendly than cotton totes and plastic bags because . . . . . . they last for years (I’ve used mine every day for four years and counting). They’re more casual (probably like your wardrobe these days). They’re washable. And we’ve been washing everything a lot these days.

So, if you’re in the market for an everyday bag perfect for walks, work, grocery shopping, yoga in the park, and everything in between, here are six nylon totes that we love and highly recommend.

State Graham Tote

This nylon tote from State is the ultimate androgynous bag. It’s perfect to use as an overnight bag, diaper bag, work bag, or road trip essentials carryall. The wide-mouth tote is large enough to fit a 15″ laptop, a lunch box, a pair of sneakers, your water bottle, and all the little essentials—without feeling hulking. And if you do take it traveling, it also features a luggage slip sleeve in the back so you can place it modularly on a roller bag.

Uniqlo Nylon Tote Bag

If you’re looking for a good deal, you can’t beat a tote that rings in under $20. This tote from Uniqlo is a perfect basic tote if you prefer something unfussy and straightforward. It comes in four colors and has wide shoulder straps.

Rothy’s The Handbag

Rothy’s designs have two priorities: look sophisticated and be sustainable. This handbag is made of woven 100% recycled marine plastic. It features a sleek profile that’s more put together than your average slouchy tote, a top handle, a shoulder strap, and it’s 100% machine washable for ultimate ease. Plus, it’s currently available in six lovely colors.

Rebecca Minkoff Washed Nylon Tote

This bag is as straightforward as they come. It’s got a roomy interior and versatile, clean design so you can carry it straight from work to the grocery store and have room for everything you need. The washed nylon material is extra durable, and it comes in four colors and prints—including basic black, gray leopard print, and camo.

Lo & Sons Catalina Day Tote

Half weekender bag, half everyday tote, this bag from Lo & Sons is the ultimate hybrid. It’s made of extra-durable 100% recycled polyester, and has multiple compartments that add much-needed organization into the world of totes. Most impressively, this handy bag features a zippered pocket on the bottom of the bag where you can keep a pair of shoes, dirty clothes, a wet towel, toiletries, or snacks stashed away from the rest of your things.