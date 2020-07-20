These grown-up shorts will keep you comfortable and cool without looking like you’re at summer camp

There comes a time in your adult life when a pair of cutoffs just isn’t going to cut it anymore. Not only are they the least sleek option when it comes to looks—but you have to admit that the butt-hugging seams and unforgiving non-stretch fabric aren’t even really comfortable. Fortunately, there are plenty of shorts out there for men and women that feel good and look grown-up that you can add to your summer wardrobe now.

Women’s

Everlane Easy Chino Long Short

Everlane has done it again and made the chicest, wear-anywhere basics that land somewhere between pajamas and being naked on the comfy scale. Bless the pull-on waistband and perfect hem on these lightweight cotton twill gems. Two slanted front pockets and a flat seam pocket on the rear keep these from looking too casual, and the length (albeit described as “long”) is universally flattering.

Athleta Trekkie North Short

The Trekkie North Short can hike, lounge, run errands, go to the park—it’s perfect for whatever you have on your agenda. And thanks to a sneaky faux zipper, clean hemline, and wide waistband, these shorts look way dressier than they feel. But if you’re looking for a more casual everyday look, we also love the Farallon Short ($69).

Club Monaco Darcee Shorts

Paperbag-waist shorts are to shorts what sundresses are to dresses. They are a perfect, flattering, warm-weather staple that are incredibly easy to wear and look fancier than they feel. These Club Monaco shorts in particular are made from a linen blend, so they don’t wrinkle easily and feature an elasticized belt that is integrated into the waistband, so they stay put. Plus, we love each of the rich (not so basic) hues available.

Theory Mini Short

The Mini Short from Theory cuts a sharp, clean silhouette and is perfectly unfussy. Plus, they’re made of Theory’s sustainable linen blend—Good Linen—which is crafted from organic linen, eco-conscious viscose made from cotton by-products, and partially-recycled elastane for stretch. Altogether, it makes for a pretty perfect pair of shorts.

IRO Paris Kush Shorts

High-waisted, wide cut, Bermuda shorts. You’d be hard-pressed to find a cooler pair of shorts out there. Pair with a tank top and lightweight blazer and your summer look has peaked. Made with swingy, lightweight viscose and high-end attention to detail, these shorts are worth every penny.