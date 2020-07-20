These grown-up shorts will keep you comfortable and cool without looking like you’re at summer camp

There comes a time in your adult life when a pair of cutoffs just isn’t going to cut it anymore. Not only are they the least sleek option when it comes to looks—but you have to admit that the butt-hugging seams and unforgiving non-stretch fabric aren’t even really comfortable. Fortunately, there are plenty of shorts out there for men and women that feel good and look grown-up that you can add to your summer wardrobe now.
Women’s
Everlane Easy Chino Long Short
Everlane has done it again and made the chicest, wear-anywhere basics that land somewhere between pajamas and being naked on the comfy scale. Bless the pull-on waistband and perfect hem on these lightweight cotton twill gems. Two slanted front pockets and a flat seam pocket on the rear keep these from looking too casual, and the length (albeit described as “long”) is universally flattering.
Athleta Trekkie North Short
The Trekkie North Short can hike, lounge, run errands, go to the park—it’s perfect for whatever you have on your agenda. And thanks to a sneaky faux zipper, clean hemline, and wide waistband, these shorts look way dressier than they feel. But if you’re looking for a more casual everyday look, we also love the Farallon Short ($69).
Club Monaco Darcee Shorts
Paperbag-waist shorts are to shorts what sundresses are to dresses. They are a perfect, flattering, warm-weather staple that are incredibly easy to wear and look fancier than they feel. These Club Monaco shorts in particular are made from a linen blend, so they don’t wrinkle easily and feature an elasticized belt that is integrated into the waistband, so they stay put. Plus, we love each of the rich (not so basic) hues available.
Theory Mini Short
The Mini Short from Theory cuts a sharp, clean silhouette and is perfectly unfussy. Plus, they’re made of Theory’s sustainable linen blend—Good Linen—which is crafted from organic linen, eco-conscious viscose made from cotton by-products, and partially-recycled elastane for stretch. Altogether, it makes for a pretty perfect pair of shorts.
IRO Paris Kush Shorts
High-waisted, wide cut, Bermuda shorts. You’d be hard-pressed to find a cooler pair of shorts out there. Pair with a tank top and lightweight blazer and your summer look has peaked. Made with swingy, lightweight viscose and high-end attention to detail, these shorts are worth every penny.
Cuyana Pleated Linen Short
Cuyana’s Pleated Linen Short is timeless. It looks like it could have come out of a vintage vault or off an Alexander Wang 2025 runway. The wrinkle-resistant linen is made of fully regenerative fibers (flax and cellulose lyocell) and pleated meticulously, while the elastic back and side zipper provide optimal comfort. These are the shorts you’ll want to wear every summer for the next 10 years.
Men’s
Club Monaco Baxter Shorts
Made from a soft, breathable, and stretchy cotton blend, these shorts are a summer essential. The 7-inch inseam is not too short and not too long, and the three color options are rich neutrals that pair with anything.
Theory Zaine Short
If you prefer a longer inseam without a baggy look, the Zaine short from Theory is your ticket. The slim, streamlined cut offers a sharp silhouette to a longer 9-inch inseam that provides more coverage. And these shorts are made from a special Swiss-engineered performance fabric that boasts a comfortable four-way stretch so it moves with you and packs away into your closet wrinkle-free.
Lululemon Commission Short
If you have a hard time finding 5-inch inseam shorts, look no further. The Commission short from Lululemon is the ultimate performance chino short, with the added style of a shorter inseam than what’s commonly available. Lulu’s special ABC (anti-ball-crushing) technology—aka extra room in the crotch—is an added bonus for extra comfort. Check out other color options here.
