YouTube’s algorithms could be harming users looking for health information

YouTube hosts millions of videos related to healthcare.

On YouTube Extracting thousands of videos purporting to be about diabetes, I verified whether the information shown conforms to valid medical guidelines. I found that the most popular and engaging videos are significantly less likely to have medically valid information. Users typically encounter videos on health conditions through keyword searches on YouTube. YouTube then provides links to authenticated medical information, such as the top-ranked results. Several of these are produced by reputable health organizations. Recently, YouTube has adjusted how search results are displayed, allowing results to be ranked by “relevance” and providing links to verified medical information. However, when I recruited physicians to watch the videos and rate them on whether these would be considered valid and understandable from a patient education perspective, they rated YouTube’s recommendations poorly. I found that the most popular videos are the ones that tend to have easily understandable information but are not always medically valid. A study on the most popular videos on COVID-19 likewise found that a quarter of videos did not contain medically valid information.

The health literacy divide This is because the algorithms underlying recommendations on social media platforms are biased toward engagement and popularity. Based on how digital platforms provide information to search queries, a user with greater health literacy is more likely to discover usable medical advice from a reputed healthcare provider, such as the Mayo Clinic. The same algorithm will steer a less literate user toward fake cures or misleading medical advice. This could be especially harmful for minority groups. Studies of health literacy in the United States have found that the impact of limited health literacy disproportionately impacts minorities. We do not have enough studies on the state of health literacy among minority populations, especially in urban areas. That makes it challenging to design health communication aimed at minorities, and interventions to improve the utilization of existing healthcare resources. There can also be cultural barriers regarding healthcare in minority populations that exacerbate the literacy barriers. Insufficient education and lack of self-management of chronic care have also been highlighted as challenges for minorities. Algorithmic biases Correcting algorithmic biases and providing better information to users of technology platforms would go a long way in promoting equity.

