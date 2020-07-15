Tiny ‘stimulus checks’ for tiny CEOs of lemonade stands are now a thing

Businesses all over the United States are eligible for bailouts, and now the ones on your front sidewalks are getting help, too.

The young CEOs of neighborhood lemonade stands are invited to apply for stimulus checks through the Country Time Lemonade’s Littlest Bailout Relief Fund.

The amount awarded, a $100 in the form of a pre-paid Visa gift card, is likely more than the average stand’s net revenues, according to Wall Street, er, side street analysts.

The pint-size economic initiative launched today to help these junior entrepreneurs whose businesses were shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s funded by Kraft Heinz, which has a market cap of approximately $40.7 billion—or the equivalent of 81.4 billion cups of sweetened lemon water.

Fueled by public relations rather than public policy, the bailouts actually are a sweepstakes open to adult parents of children ages 14 or younger. The contest ends August 12. One thousand people will be randomly selected to receive a commemorative check and a gift card.

“Lemonade stands across the country are closed due to social distancing guidelines, which are hindering the typical foot traffic neighborhood stands receive,” the company said in a written statement. The aim is “to help kids preserve the values of lemonade stands, honest work and entrepreneurship, while putting a little juice back into the economy. The check can offset the loss of revenue from the lemonade stand and can be saved or better yet, spent to help invest in the local economy.”