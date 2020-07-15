How to create serendipitous employee connections while remote

In 2017, political analyst Robert Kelly was doing a BBC interview, live from his home office . Suddenly, his young daughter, Marion, opened the door and danced jubilantly toward the camera. Moments later, his infant son wheeled in on a rolling chair and joined the party, the entire scene ended when Kelly’s wife, Jung-a Kim, dashed in to gather both children.

Kelly later told The Guardian that he thought the brief incident would sink his career, but it was quite the opposite. The clip went viral and the family was flooded with interview and appearance requests. While global fame also created some short-lived challenges for Kelly and his family, the segment was overwhelmingly met with joy. Viewers loved the juxtaposition of domestic life and serious, geopolitical discussion. The footage was both hilarious and relatably human.

In March, COVID-19 sent many of us to work from home, set up at our kitchen tables, balconies, and basements. We witnessed pets crashing video conferences and coworkers pausing calls to find crayons or comfort a crying toddler. Millions of people can now relate to Kelly’s iconic 2017 experience. Perhaps, that’s a good thing.

Even in the best of times, nurturing a dynamic work culture isn’t easy, but it can be even more challenging when some (or all) team members are working remotely.

Impromptu office meetings, afternoon coffee runs, and face-to-face chats deepen relationships. We bond over work, but we truly connect when we relate to each other as real people, with messy and imperfect lives.

A remote work environment requires intentional culture-building. It takes time, but it’s worth the effort to encourage strong personal connections. Here are four ways to help your teams stay engaged from a distance, both with your company and with each other.

Ensure continued transparency

Your team has probably attended a hundred video chats since the pandemic began. In the face of “Zoom fatigue,” it can be tempting to cancel the all-hands meetings and dial back events. This might be wise in some cases, but the need for open communication endures.