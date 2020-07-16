Medical textbooks are designed to diagnose white people. This student wants to change that

Malone Mukwende was in his first day of medical school when he noticed something odd. As he learned about diseases of the body, all of the diagnostics were grounded in white skin. Red bumps from rashes. Blue lips from oxygen deprivation. Such colors are masked by melanin, meaning these diagnostics don’t work for much, even most, of the world’s population.

“As a person who is of African origin, I knew that the symptoms we were seeing and being told about, on my own skin, they would not appear the same, and that was very problematic,” Mukwende says. “My first year of university, it was almost a curiosity. Second year, I thought the issue would get better. But there was no progress. So I said, ‘Okay, I need to address this myself somehow.'”

Teaming up with two of his professors, Mukwende has spent the past year and a half writing Mind the Gap. It’s a richly photographed and annotated clinical handbook for diagnosing diseases on Black and Brown skin that’s slated to be released at an unannounced time in the future. Mukwende hopes that it will become required reading in medical schools and hospitals around the world.

While he doesn’t claim it’s the first publication to address racial diagnostic bias—indeed, the last decade has brought multiple textbooks on this topic—the need for Mind the Gap is still pressing. There’s plenty of evidence that Black people have worse outcomes when facing the same diseases as white people.

There are all sorts of reasons for this. Genetics may play a role in some cases. But many issues are tied to systemic racism: One study found that diagnostic algorithms used in hospitals are racially biased and recommend treatment to Black people less often than white people for the same symptoms. Another study shows that African Americans and Hispanic people in the U.S. are less likely to have health insurance than white people, because in the United States, proper medical care is tied closely to economic advantage.

“Structural racism in medical education goes beyond skin to nearly every field of medicine,” says Andrew Ibrahim, an MD who is also assistant professor of surgery, architecture & urban planning at University of Michigan and a senior principal and chief medical officer at the architecture firm HOK. Ibrahim points out that the number of Black male doctors is going down rather than up. This sort of exclusion leads to poor practices across the board in healthcare. A new study flagged 10 common diagnostic tests, which software analyzes with different criteria depending on race. “The same lab value may be interpreted as normal in a white patient, but abnormal for a Black patient because medical education has set the normal ranges differently by race,” says Ibrahim. “In making race an objective measurement rather than a social construct, we run the risk of accepting racial disparity as an immutable fact rather than an injustice that requires intervention.”