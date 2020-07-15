How to build a remote team while bridging generational and geographical gaps

There are many reasons we’ll remember 2020 as a historic year. The rapid adoption of remote work may stand out among the most important, economically. The rise of a more remote workforce led to leaders rethinking everything from successful teams to the value of commercial real estate.

As companies learned to adapt to these changes, many have decided to make remote work permanent. However, long-term or permanent remote teams have much different challenges than short-term teams. To work successfully, companies must plan for long-term remote work in advance and remain flexible to shifting responsibilities and new collaborators. Moreover, companies must account for a more diverse team, one that will cover a variety of work styles, languages, and experience levels.

It’s up to managers and employees alike to work effectively as a remote team.

Overcommunicate to smooth language barriers

One of the benefits of a remote team is that it allows a company to tap into specialized talent far across the world. Unfortunately, multinational collaboration can often bring language or other cultural barriers to the forefront.

On a personal level, as a native Russian speaker living in a Dutch-speaking country who collaborates daily with English-speaking colleagues, I ask my team to communicate constantly to ensure greater understanding, even when not everyone may use the grammatically correct phrasing syntax.

To do this, we rely heavily on visual communication. We build vision boards for our ideas, wireframe mock-ups of product improvements, or diagram workflow charts to share with everyone. More visual communication shortens collaboration cycles by reducing the need for prolonged back-and-forth conversations, which prove especially bothersome when with time differences.

In modern conference rooms, whiteboards play a large role in helping with visual communication, but most remote teams still lack the capabilities to convey ideas through means other than text. This needs to change to help sustain innovation among remote teams in the long term.