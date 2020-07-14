Apple may owe you $25—here’s how to find out

Remember when Apple got caught slowing down iPhones, throttling their performance so that numerous Apple customers worldwide replaced their slowwww phones. Remember how customers were unaware that simply replacing the battery would likely double their phone’s speed? And then Apple offered $29 battery replacements for a year—thereby driving foot traffic to its own stores for a paid service? And remember how you were reminded how wildly corporate profit interests diverge from your own? But then you forgot because all this drama swiftly became the least of America’s problems? Now comes the denouement in this saga: Vengeance! Sorta, kinda.

What happened?

A proposed $500 million class action settlement, which resolves dozens of lawsuits.

Who is eligible?

People who owned an iPhone 6/6Plus/6s/6s Plus, or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and people who owned an iPhone 7/7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 before December 21, 2017.

How much can you get paid?

$25 per device, unless more people submit claims than expected, in which case it will be less. The total settlement will be between $310 million and $500 million, depending on the number of claims received.

What do you need to file a claim?

The serial number of the iPhones in question. If you don’t know it, a search function is here.

How do you sign up?

Fill out the form here.