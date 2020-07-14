Eventually, we’ll fly again. Here’s how to make business travel safer for employees

These images represent the landscape of pandemic-era travel, when “business as usual” February, turned to “work from home” mid-March, and now, mid-July. As we enter the summer months and see better containment of this worldwide virus, government and more severe health guidelines are easing and nonessential businesses are reopening.

These days, companies are rolling out staggered in-office schedules to allow workers to socially distance while alternating at-home office hours. Presumably, next will come the associated travel needed to maximize corporate profitability.

In a study conducted by Oxford Economics USA for the U.S. Travel Association, return on investment (ROI) was found to be $12.50 per dollar spent on business travel. Additionally, within the first year a company makes a reduction in corporate business trips, they can stand to lose up to 17% in profits, which they won’t recoup for the next three years. Condé Nast Traveler reports that some corporate travelers find video meetings and teleconferencing can’t take the place of in-person meetings when it comes to aligning time zones and forging sensitive deals like mergers.

Though a vital aid in the current environment, the longer business is conducted solely via virtual settings, the greater the drain on the overall economy.

The return of business travel

Fortunately, industry leaders agree that business travel will return this year with hopes that it will recover by 70% next year as customer confidence, a vaccine, and other medical treatments hit the market according to Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

In some cases, business travel has begun its upward tick, due to the intrinsically collaborative nature of running a business, from overseeing product standards at factories to ensuring new business development deals come to fruition.