Nick Cannon speaks out on his controversial interview: ‘I want to be corrected’

Nick Cannon drew sharp criticism over the weekend for a recently surfaced video that contains anti-Semitic theories and rhetoric.

On an episode of his videotaped podcast Cannon’s Class, Cannon was in discussion with former Public Enemy member Richard “Professor Griff” Griffin, who was kicked out of the rap group in 1989 for making anti-Semitic comments during an interview with the Washington Post where he was quoted as saying Jews were responsible “for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe.”

The controversy diminished the debut of the latest series in Cannon’s growing TV empire, E!’s Celebrity Call Center, part of his burgeoning media empire.

Although Griffin says that his viewpoints weren’t rooted in hate, he asserts that the Semitic people and language have nothing to do with white people, therefore calling a Black person anti-Semitic is a fallacy. Cannon called Black people the “true Hebrews,” and he also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been labeled by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center as anti-Semitic and anti-gay. Cannon claims that “every time I’ve heard him speak, it’s positive, it’s powerful, it’s uplifting,” and yet Farrakhan has been “demonized.”

Shortly after releasing his initial statement amid the backlash on Monday, Cannon spoke with Fast Company.

“There’s no malice or negative intent, but in a time like 2020 we got to have these conversations,” he says. “And if there’s an assumption that is perceived as ignorant, let’s debunk it right away.”

Cannon says that a few rabbis have reached out since the controversy kicked up and that he plans to have them on his podcast.