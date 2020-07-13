‘No college degree required’: Google expands certificate program for in-demand job skills

Google just announced that it is expanding its skills certification program to help more people land high-paying tech jobs without a college degree.

The Grow with Google Career Certificates will be available soon for in-demand jobs including Data Analyst, Project Manager, and UX designer. These jobs pay between $60,000 and $90,000, on average. Those who complete the online-only instruction are encouraged to share their certification on LinkedIn with employers that are looking for candidates with those skills through the platform. The company is also expanding its IT Certificate Employer Consortium, to connect jobseekers with the likes of companies such as Walmart, Hulu, Sprint and of course Google.

The courses aren’t free. Google data suggests that an average student takes about three to six months to complete the existing IT support program and the fee to take instruction is $49 per month. But given the economic fallout from the pandemic, scholarships will be made available. According to a statement from the company:

“Today we’re announcing a new suite of Google Career Certificates that will help Americans get qualifications in high-paying high-growth job fields—no college degree required. We will fund 100,000 need-based scholarships and at Google we will consider our new career certificates as the equivalent of a four-year degree for related roles. We’re also committing $10 million in job training Google.org grants for communities across America, working with partners like YWCA, NPower and JFF.

The move comes on the heels of Microsoft’s program to certify workers in the skills needed to land the most in-demand jobs emerging from the pandemic.