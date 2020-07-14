These 7 well-designed items make camping easier and a lot more fun

Ready to step things up at your campsite? Here are seven of our favorite outdoor items that combine smart design with serious functionality.

Kelty Low Loveseat

The Kelty Loveseat is the piece of camping gear that I get the most consistent compliments on. It’s cute, functional, cozy, and so spacious. Being able to stretch out on it with a book like I’m on a couch or sidle up to my partner while sitting next to the campfire is the ultimate luxury.

Stanley Even-Heat Adventure Camp Pro Cook Set

Built like a Russian nesting doll, this 11-piece cookware set includes everything you need to cook whatever you fancy in the backcountry, including stockpot, frying pan, saucepan, collapsible cutting board, and a spatula. Plus, the stainless steel lends a sharp look while also ensuring that your meal heats and cooks evenly.

VSSL First Aid Kit

The VSSL combo flashlight and First Aid Kit is sleek and functional: It’s completely waterproof, exceptionally rugged (made of military-grade aluminum), and it weighs less than a pound. The bottom of the kit is a 200-lumen flood beam flashlight with four different lighting modes (bright, dim, red, and SOS). The top is an oil-filled precision compass. Inside, you’ll find multi-use tape, bandages, 3M Steri-Strips, disposable thermometers, antiseptic towelettes, antibiotic and burn creams, aspirin, Advil, tweezers, an emergency whistle, safety pins, gauze, medical gloves, and blister pads. VSSL also offers the First Aid Mini Kit, which includes only the essential of the essentials. Or you can customize your own kit with the company’s Build Your Own option.

Primus Kuchoma Grill

Cooking while camping should be as easy as possible, and the Primus Kuchoma Grill makes it both simple and stylish. With a slim Scandinavian profile and lightweight design, the Kuchoma is more portable than the competition—but it boasts just as much cooking power and efficiency, thanks to the domed hood and high propane output.

Biolite CampStove 2

Brooklyn-based BioLite is known for its smokeless, wood-burning camp stove, which is beloved by campers for both its portability and its ability to multitask: The company’s CampStove 2 actually generates electricity, so you can charge phones, lights, cameras, and more. All you need to do is feed the canister with the sticks and twigs around you or the company’s all-natural wood pellets.

Yeti Lowlands Blanket

The Lowlands from Yeti is more than a blanket: It’s a ground cover, a cozy accessory, and a luxury item that’s made to last for years. The special fabric repels dirt, burrs, and pet hair. The waterproof outer layer protects the padded and insulated interior, so you stay dry and comfortable.