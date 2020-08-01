UPDATES: COVID-19
  • 6:00 am

Jordan Peele, Katy Perry, and 107 other pop-culture musts for August

Get ready to be see Seth Rogen turn into ‘An American Pickle’ and attend a funeral with Tyler Perry’s Madea—it’s your Creative Calendar for August 2020.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

It’s the same story every year. July 4 hits, marking the exact middle point of the year, and then less than a month later—boom—August 1 suddenly starts the slow, steady slog toward Christmas.

“But didn’t Christmas just happen?” you might ordinarily ask, possibly while rubbing SPF-30 sunscreen into your sandy, beach-bound shoulders. Not this year, it didn’t. After months of quarantine and semi-quarantine, last Christmas feels like at least two Christmases ago.

In any case, whether you’re bummed out by the Christmas Creep or not, your Pop Culture Christmas has come early this year, with another massive bounty of at-home offerings in the film, TV, and music departments. There’s Lovecraft Country, the mysterious new HBO show with both Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams behind it, new music from Cut Copy and Disclosure, and Seth Rogen turning into a pickle.

What more could you ask for? (Besides, you know, not being in a pandemic.)

Have a look below at Fast Company‘s creative calendar for August 2020 to see the remainder of this summer’s offerings.

MOVIES

MUSIC

TV

BOOKS

  • The Boys’ Club by Erica Katz, August 4
  • The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi, August 4
  • Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy, August 4
  • The Night Swim by Megan Goldin, August 4
  • Portrait of Humanity Vol. 2 by Hoxton Mini Press, August 8
  • Trivial Pursuits: The English at Play by Orlando Gili, August 8
  • Car Ma by Alison Mosshart, August 11
  • Seeds and Stems by Simon Hanselmann, August 11
  • The Smallest Lights in the Universe by Sara Seager, August 14
  • Ordinary Hazards by Anna Bruno, August 18
  • Reaganland by Rick Perlstein, August 18
  • Against the Loveless World by Susan Abulhawa, August 25
  • Magnum Artists: Great Photographers Meet Great Artists by Simon Bainbridge, August 25
  • American Dreams: Portraits & Stories of a Country by Ian Brown, August 25
  • The Shadow Knows by Lee Friedlander, August 25

[Photo Illustration: Samir Abady; Lovecraft Country: Elizabeth Morris/HBO; Ted Lasso: courtesy of Apple TV+; Trinkets: Allyson Riggs/Netflix; An American Pickle: Hopper Stone/HBO Max]

