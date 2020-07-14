This nursing home turned residents into album cover stars, and the images are incredible

Residents and caregivers at the Sydmar Lodge Care Home have been re-creating classic album covers as part of a creative project spurred by activities coordinator Robert Speker. Called “The Show Must Go On,” the goal has been to keep up the spirits of the older residents, who haven’t been able to receive visitors or have any outside entertainment since the lockdown began, according to Speker. (It now allows window and garden visits.)

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

Britain has been under lockdown since March 23, and care homes have suffered disproportionately: nearly one in three coronavirus-related deaths occurred in nursing homes, according to Reuters. While this small project doesn’t come close to mitigating the effects of the pandemic, it does provide a bit of brightness in a very tough year.

The cover makeovers range from classic Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift’s 1989, all reimagined with residents and caregivers in the spotlight. Take the classic Queen II, which became Carers, with the four portraits of the band members replaced with what appears to be four staff members of the care home. On his eponymous album, the black and white Elvis Presley is replaced by Sheila Solomons, who also riffs on The Clash’s London Calling by holding a cane above her head instead of a guitar. Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA becomes Martin Steinberg’s Born in England; the cover star is still in blue jeans, but the American flag is replaced with the the flag of England.

There have been 12 album re-creations so far, which all keep the design’s original composition while replacing the names, dates, and photos with those of residents. Speker did the residents’ make up and tattoos, along with the photography and editing, according to NPR.