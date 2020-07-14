How to rethink your home office: 4 tips from a renowned furniture designer

Sometimes I feel like I’m not working from home, so much as living in my workspace. During the day, my husband and I share a home office where we try to get as much work done as possible in the small windows of time during which we’re not watching our daughter. Of course, my daughter still finds a way to barge in, demanding a cuddle and serving as a constant, very cute distraction. Life bleeds into work, work bleeds into life, and neither is particularly satisfying.

Could good design help? Benjamin Pardo, design director for the esteemed furniture company Knoll, believes it can. Over the course of his career, he has thought a great deal about how design can improve the way we work, and he has designed some well-known ergonomic furniture that fill offices around the world, like the Generation and ReGeneration chairs.

Now, he’s turning his attention to the home office. Over the past few months, he has observed how chaotic and distracting the reality of working from home has become for many people. Pardo is not just concerned about creating home workspaces that allow us to be productive; he also wants to ensure that our homes remain safe spaces where we can escape from the stresses of work. “Our homes need to be a place of comfort, where we can express our identity and personality,” Pardo says. “We need to design spaces that are flexible and allow us to both work and live at home.” On Knoll’s new Work From Home website, Pardo shows how pieces traditionally designed for offices can be adapted for home settings. Though the site highlights Knoll products, it offers inspiration that anyone working from home could apply to their own space.

The timing is apt. The pandemic has forced many companies to consider the long-term value of remote work. Assorted tech companies, including Facebook and Slack, have already announced that employees can work from home permanently. Developers are thinking about how to transform offices into residential housing across the country. And many city-dwellers are thinking about moving to more spacious homes where they can have designated work spaces. The home office is here to stay. Here are Pardo’s key insights for designing homes that balance the needs of both working and living.

Make easy transitions

There are many people who don’t have the luxury of a separate home office. But Pardo says with some thoughtful design tweaks, it is possible to create a productive workspace. The key is to quickly convert the room back to its original purpose in the home, so the stresses of work don’t impinge on the time you might spend decompressing or connecting with family members.

In his own New York apartment, for instance, he set up a rolling desk that he uses during the day, but that can be moved out of sight at dinnertime or during the weekend. If your preferred workspace is your dinner table, Pardo says you should consider getting some storage containers, so you can quickly put all of your work stuff out of sight at the end of the workday. Knoll has created a set of felted baskets that are specifically designed for this purpose, but Pardo says any containers would work. The idea is to put away your documents and electronics quickly, without a lot of fuss, so you and your family can have meals together without the stress of the workday lingering in the room. (If you work in your bedroom, this same logic applies, since you don’t want to be thinking about work when you’re getting ready for bed.)

Build in movement

A lot of home office furniture on the market assumes that we work in a static position, sitting still in front of our computers for hours on end. But Pardo’s research has found that people tend to move a lot when they work. A decade ago, when he collaborated with the New Zealand-based firm Formway Design to create Knoll’s Generation office chair, he studied hours of people sitting at their desks working and he found that people are constantly twiddling their fingers, fiddling with things on their desk, and getting up. As children, we were taught that fidgeting is bad, but psychologists now believe that it could actually improve your productivity because it occupies parts of your brain that are inactive, averting boredom. “Men, in particular, leaned back in their chairs, stretching out their arms, every so often,” Pardo says. “Women tucked one leg under the other and leaned into their computer screens when they were trying to focus.”