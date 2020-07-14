How industries can deliver transformational change for Black professionals

There’s nothing like a videoconference grid to remind you that you are the only one. I have spent the majority of my time in corporate America as the only one on a team, in the room, and one of only a few within an organization.

My career journey in advertising, like that of so many others, speaks of the microaggressions and loneliness that come with being the only or among the few. For example, others confused me with one of the other Black women in the agency, when there were only a few of us and we looked nothing alike. I’ve sat through reviews that told me how “amazing” I was, but that I should tone down the passion when I advocate for ideas in meetings, even as others were prone to getting into screaming matches on a regular basis. I would be asked to join a pitch, not because I was capable, but because the client was “diverse.”

During my time in advertising, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with CEOs and CMOs of big and small brands and travel the world for work. Yet I had to fight every day to be seen, heard, taken seriously, and viewed as competent and capable. Ultimately, when I was unable to land a senior-level role it drove me away and made me swear off this industry for good. During that time spent doubting myself and my capabilities, I reflected on the agencies themselves, where there were few people of color and barely any in leadership positions. I reflected on the executives that I interviewed with—the majority of them white and male.

Like so many Black people who have encountered too many walls blocking their career journeys, I pivoted to consulting. This shift made me ask, “How many talented Black employees have given up on advertising careers because of systemic racism and have moved on to adjacent fields or industries, or started their own businesses?” The lack of sponsorship and accountability across the industry has led to toxic environments and underrepresentation as well as the creation of tone-deaf concepts.

The last few weeks feel like a reckoning has come down upon the world. We are seeing racist brand names being retired and offensive imagery removed from sports venues. Executive teams and corporate boards are scrambling to issue messages of support for Black lives and committing millions in donations for community engagement and outreach. Gone is the opportunity to placate employees with big strategic visions and promises to promote and advance while leadership numbers remain stagnant. These empty actions have no effect on Black employees if this is the first time a company is addressing them, if they do not feel a sense of belonging, and if they do not feel safe bringing their authentic selves to work.

Executive teams need to change the DNA of their infrastructure if they plan to deliver the transformational change that is demanded and required. Here are three steps organizations in any industry should take to become more accountable.

Reflect and amplify internal voices

Companies must reflect on how they have addressed employee concerns on inequality in the past. There are easy steps, such as looking back at exit interviews, complaints on Fishbowl, and reviews on Glassdoor. But digging deeper, leaders need to recognize times when they have slipped complaints under the rug. From there, they must listen to current employees by creating a trusted forum for dialogue and open critique to uncover areas where they are failing. This will help amplify the voices of employees who may have experienced systemic racism.