How the WFH revolution can actually improve inclusion and emotional well-being

As COVID-19 spurs a mass shift to remote work, people are worried that the “new normal” could jeopardize diversity and inclusion in companies. Underrepresented individuals already struggle with a sense of belonging and visibility in the office—surely spreading teams miles apart will lead to further marginalization?

Actually, remote work is associated with better diversity and inclusion standards: it makes it easier for people with caregiving responsibilities to also further their careers. It creates a more comfortable, less discriminatory environment for people with disabilities. Remote work also bypasses location bias, which is when potential employees outside of big tech cities are excluded from the hiring process, disproportionately affecting talent from underrepresented backgrounds.

But there is also a considerable cultural element. If handled appropriately, the remote revolution could have knock-on effects that create radically healthier work environments across industries. The shift can truly empower employees to be themselves, and bring that self to the table—leading to significantly stronger teams and businesses overall.

Here’s why remote work can boost employees’ sense of belonging and (perhaps ironically) make your team more unified than ever before.

Employee psychological safety is protected

More than one in four employees have experienced discrimination because of their appearance, according to studies. Legislation has played a noticeable role in fueling such discrimination. In the United States, only California and New York have laws banning discrimination based on natural hairstyles—primarily those worn by people of color. Meanwhile, the European Court of Justice has ruled that prohibiting “political, philosophical or religious sign[s]” such as headscarves in the workplace, does not equal discrimination.

Speaking to the BBC, one Muslim woman noted how when she wears a hijab at work, she “see[s] disinterest in [my colleagues] faces. I am always friendly but they never bother with me. They talk amongst themselves as though I am invisible.”

In an on-site work environment, the pressure of peers’ appearance is all around, all the time—a situation made worse by spoken and unspoken dress codes. But remote work alleviates any appearance-related stress because it doesn’t usually require employees to be visible for the full duration of their day. The remote environment is less intimidating, and relationships less judgemental. Rather than worry about how they look physically, employees can comfortably be themselves, focus on their job, and bring aspects of their personal selves into their work.